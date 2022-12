New Suit - Contract

Williams Mullen filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Chartway Federal Credit Union. The suit, concerning a motor vehicle financing agreement, pursues claims against Nissan dealer Shottenkirk-Katy LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00539, Chartway Federal Credit Union v. Shottenkirk-Katy, LLC.

Automotive

December 20, 2022, 5:05 PM