New Suit

Charter Oak Fire Insurance and Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ellingson Drainage, Hutton Inc. and other defendants on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by O'Meara Leer Wagner & Kohl, seeks a declaration that Charter and Travelers have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00385, Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. et al. v. Ellingson Drainage Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 7:04 PM