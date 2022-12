Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at White and Williams on Wednesday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment which names Cincinnati Insurance and a slew of other claimants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning underlying commercial general liability claims, was filed by Woolford Kanfer Law on behalf of Charter Homes Building Co. The case is 2:22-cv-05199, Charter Homes Building Company et al v. Cincinnati Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 7:04 PM