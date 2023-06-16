New Suit - Trade Secrets

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, filed a trade secret lawsuit against its former vice president of public affairs Bobbie Gilbert in South Carolina District Court on Thursday. The court case, brought by Sowell & Durant; and Kabat, Chapman & Ozmer, seeks injunctive relief prohibiting the defendant from violating a non-compete agreement and potentially utilizing the plaintiff's trade information in her similar role with a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-02717, Charter Communications Inc v. Gilbert.

Telecommunications

June 16, 2023, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Charter Communications Inc

Plaintiffs

Sowell And Durant LLC

defendants

Bobbie Gilbert

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract