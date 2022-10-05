New Suit - Data Breach

Telecom and cable provider Charter Communications filed a data breach lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn, targets Knowteq Solutions and Natoshia Ellzey for allegedly sending text messages to Charter customers offering fictitious discounts in order to misappropriate their financial information and subscription payments. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03433, Charter Communications Holding Company, LLC et al v. Knowteq Solutions LLC et al.

Telecommunications

October 05, 2022, 8:21 PM