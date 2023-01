New Suit - Contract

Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Chart Inc. The complaint, concerning a distribution agreement, brings claims against cryogenic liquid storage provider Allcryo Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00093, Chart Inc. v. Allcryo, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 09, 2023, 6:29 PM