Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the Church of Christ Scientist to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by J.P. Ward & Associates on behalf of a former church musician who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the church executive committee's decision to reclassify scholarship musicians into independent contractors, resulting in tax burdens. The case is 2:23-cv-00456, Charonis v. First Church of Christ, Scientist, Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania

March 17, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

David Charonis

Plaintiffs

J.P. Ward & Associates, LLC

defendants

First Church Of Christ, Scientist, Pittsburgh

defendant counsels

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations