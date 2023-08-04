Who Got The Work

Sid Leach of Snell & Wilmer and Andrew Berger of Leichtman Law have entered appearances for camp owner and operator Woodward Pennsylvania LLC in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 18 in New York Eastern District Court by Garbarini Fitzgerald PC on behalf of Charming Beats LLC, pursues claims against the defendant for the unauthorized use of the plaintiff's 'Bump' song in an advertisement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:23-cv-04501, Charming Beats LLC v. Woodward Pennsylvania, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 04, 2023, 10:50 AM

Charming Beats LLC

Garbarini Fitzgerald P.C.

Woodward Pennsylvania, LLC

Snell & Wilmer

Leichtman Law PLLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims