New Suit - Copyright

Penguin Random House was sued for copyright infringement on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Garbarini Fitzgerald on behalf of Charming Beats LLC, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's song 'Signaling Through the Flames' in an advertisement for the novel 'The Age of Miracles' by Karen Thompson Walker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03946, Charming Beats LLC v. Penguin Random House LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 11, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Charming Beats LLC

Plaintiffs

Garbarini Fitzgerald P.C.

defendants

Penguin Random House LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims