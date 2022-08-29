New Suit - Copyright

Cruise, an autonomous driving startup with backing from GM and Honda, was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Garbarini Fitzgerald P.C. on behalf of Charming Beats LLC, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's musical composition in an advertisement without proper license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07337, Charming Beats LLC v. Cruise LLC.

AI & Automation

August 29, 2022, 11:32 AM