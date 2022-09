New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance and other plaintiffs sued Sedgwick Claims Management Services Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The case, filed by Allen, Chesson & Grimes, accuses Sedgwick of mishandling an underlying product liability claim. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00472, Charleston Automotive Company et al v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 5:28 PM