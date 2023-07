Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davidson Meaux Sonnier McElligott Fontenot Gideon & Edwards on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Stephen C. Gaubert on behalf of Charles Walker. The case is 6:23-cv-00970, Charles Walker v. Walmart, inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 1:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Walker

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Stephen C Gaubert

defendants

Walmart, inc

A B C Insurance Co

JV Manfacturing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Plauche Maselli Parkerson

Davidson Meaux Et Al

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims