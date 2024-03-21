Who Got The Work

Sujey S. Herrera of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for Raymond Building Supply in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 5 in Florida Middle District Court by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of an administrative assistant who contends that she was forced to resign after being subjected to sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:24-cv-00113, Charles v. Raymond Building Supply, LLC.

March 21, 2024, 9:27 AM

Jouselie Jean Charles

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

Raymond Building Supply, LLC

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination