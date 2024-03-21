Sujey S. Herrera of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for Raymond Building Supply in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 5 in Florida Middle District Court by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of an administrative assistant who contends that she was forced to resign after being subjected to sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:24-cv-00113, Charles v. Raymond Building Supply, LLC.
Construction & Engineering
March 21, 2024, 9:27 AM