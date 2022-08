Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by McKenna & Associates on behalf of a parent of two children, one whom was fatally hit by an oncoming train due to alleged negligence by the defendant, an incident which the other sibling witnessed. The case is 2:22-cv-01248, Charles v. Lake Erie Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

August 30, 2022, 4:03 PM