Who Got The Work

Greenspoon Marder partners Beth-Ann E. Krimsky and Lawren A. Zann have entered appearances for Color Factory NYC, an interactive art museum, in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed Jan. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing entertainment and hospitality companies of unlawfully adding booking, processing or convenience fees to online ticket sales during checkout. According to the complaints, the law requires all ancillary fees to be disclosed before the customer selects the ticket for purchase. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:24-cv-00322, Charles v. Color Factory, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 04, 2024, 8:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Zharia Charles

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Color Factory, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct