Who Got The Work

Baldassare Vinti and Jennifer Yang of Proskauer Rose have stepped in as defense counsel to Church & Dwight Co. in a pending consumer class action alleging that the company engages in so-called 'greenwashing' by marketing its Arm & Hammer Clean Burst laundry detergent with false and misleading natural elements. The suit, filed April 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Sheehan & Associates, contends that despite the products 'cresting blue wave and claim to purity' the product never discloses any use of dioxane, which if exposed to, can lead to tumors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-02528, Charles v. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Akili Charles

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

defendant counsels

Proskauer Rose

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct