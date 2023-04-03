New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Church & Dwight Co. was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court alleging that the company engages in so-called 'greenwashing' by marketing its Arm & Hammer Clean Burst laundry detergent with false and misleading natural elements. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that despite the products 'cresting blue wave and claim to purity' the product never discloses any use of dioxane, which if exposed to can lead to tumors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02528, Charles v. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 5:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Akili Charles

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct