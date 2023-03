Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former supervisor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 0:23-cv-60590, Charles v. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 27, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Wilvert Fils Jean Charles

defendants

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination