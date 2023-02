New Suit

Insurance management company Charles Taylor filed a lawsuit against anonymous cybercriminals on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Carter Ledyard & Milburn, alleges that the defendants used manipulated invoices to induce the plaintiff into transferring over $2 million. The case is 1:23-cv-01466, Charles Taylor Ltd. v. Doe.

Cybersecurity

February 22, 2023, 8:04 PM