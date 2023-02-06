Charles Russell Adds 2 Disputes Partners in Dubai, London | ...

News From Law.com International

Charles Russell Speechlys has added two new partners to its litigation and dispute resolution practice, in Dubai and London. Commercial litigation and arbitration practitioner John Lewis joins the firm's Dubai office as a partner on February 6, after a 17-year stint at Clyde & Co in the UAE. Since 2006, his specialist practice has focussed on the regulatory, audit, advisory and consulting sectors, primarily dealing with professional indemnity defence-related instructions and commercial litigation and arbitration matters.

February 06, 2023