New Suit - Copyright

Venable filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court against interior designer and television personality Martyn Lawrence Bullard and affiliate companies. The suit asserts that Bullard's Palais Trianon luxury homeware collection infringes plaintiff Charles R. Gracie & Sons' Evening Silver wallpaper design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00232, Charles R. Gracie & Sons, Inc. v. Bullard et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 12, 2023, 7:58 PM