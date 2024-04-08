Who Got The Work

Matthew Scott Trokenheim of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for the Mikvah Ltd. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Venable on behalf of Charles R. Gracie & Sons Inc., arises from the allegedly unauthorized use of two of the plaintiff's wallpaper designs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sanket J. Bulsara, is 1:24-cv-01365, Charles R. Gracie & Sons, Inc. v. Abe Jerome Inc. et al.

New York

April 08, 2024, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles R. Gracie & Sons, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Abe Jerome Inc.

The Mikvah Ltd.

defendant counsels

Cox Padmore Skolnik Shakarchy

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims