Matthew Scott Trokenheim of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for the Mikvah Ltd. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Venable on behalf of Charles R. Gracie & Sons Inc., arises from the allegedly unauthorized use of two of the plaintiff's wallpaper designs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sanket J. Bulsara, is 1:24-cv-01365, Charles R. Gracie & Sons, Inc. v. Abe Jerome Inc. et al.
New York
April 08, 2024, 5:04 PM