Who Got The Work

Hillary J. Green and Angela M. Taylor of Jones Day have stepped in as defense counsel to Experian in a pending lawsuit over alleged breaches of consumer credit laws. The case was filed Dec. 27 in California Central District Court by pro se plaintiff Charles N. Belssner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:22-cv-02263, Charles N. Belssner v. Experian.

Banking & Financial Services

February 10, 2023, 12:00 PM