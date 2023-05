New Suit - Real Property

Capehart & Scatchard filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Lenny Reality and Charles Foulke Jr. The suit, over claims related to real property, targets the Township of Cherry Hill and zoning officer Kathleen Gaeta. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02543, Charles Foulke, Jr., Lenny Reality, LLC. v. Township Of Cherry Hill et al.

Government

May 09, 2023, 6:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Foulke, Jr., Lenny Reality, LLC.

Plaintiffs

Capehart & Scatchard

defendants

Kathleen Gaeta

Township Of Cherry Hill

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property