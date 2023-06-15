Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Larzelere, Picou, Wells, Simpson, Lonero on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ANPAC Louisiana Insurance, a subsidiary of American National Insurance, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and the Jalice Law Firm on behalf of Fady Charif. The case is 2:23-cv-02079, Charif v. American National Property and Casualty Company.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Fady Charif

defendants

American National Property and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute