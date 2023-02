News From Law.com

Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after video from security cameras showed him being beaten by sheriff's deputies who rushed into his cell. The decision to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs came several months after an investigation following the video's release in November led to the arrest of three Camden County deputies on battery charges in the jail beating.

Georgia

February 23, 2023, 3:19 PM