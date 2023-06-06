Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rischard & Associates on Tuesday removed a lawsuit to Oklahoma Western District Court accusing a personal caretaker, the Mendel Law Firm and other defendants of misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly client. The complaint, filed by McAfee & Taft and Nichols Dixon PLLC, accuses the caretaker of engaging in sexual activity with the plaintiff as a means of controlling and restructuring his estate. The case is 5:23-cv-00499, Charalampous et al v. Lee et al.

Oklahoma

June 06, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Kanellos D Charalampous

The Charalampous Foundation

The Kanellos D Charalampous Revocable Trust

Plaintiffs

McAfee & Taft

Steven P Cole

Nichols Dixon PLLC

defendants

Kathryn Mendel

Robbie Lee

Stephen Mendel

The Mendel Law Firm LP

defendant counsels

Rischard & Phipps PC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct