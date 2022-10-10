Who Got The Work

Fox Rothschild partner Jack Praetzellis has entered an appearance for concert recording audio and video restoration company Bill Graham Archives LLC, d/b/a Wolfgang's Vault, in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 26 in California Northern District Court by Krogh & Decker on behalf of Craig Chaquico, the former lead guitarist for Jefferson Starship, seeks an accounting of royalties, commissions and any other revenue owing to Chaquico. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 3:22-cv-04907, Chaquico v. Jefferson Starship, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 10, 2022, 6:34 AM