New Suit - Contract

Craig Chaquico, the former lead guitarist for Jefferson Starship, filed a lawsuit against the band and multiple publishers on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Krogh & Decker, seeks an accounting of royalties, commissions and any other revenue owing to Chaquico. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04907, Chaquico v. Jefferson Starship Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 26, 2022, 8:32 PM