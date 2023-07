Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a lawsuit against Deutz Corporation to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was not compensated for a month of work that he performed in his role as an interim human resources director. The case is 1:23-cv-03253, Chapple v. Deutz Corporation.

Georgia

July 26, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Wanderlyn Chapple

defendants

Deutz Corporation

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations