Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Coterra Energy, Precision Drilling Company and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky on behalf of the Estate of Delyle Walter Chappell, accuses the defendants of negligently operating a pipe wrangler while transporting a 40-foot pipe. The case is 3:23-cv-00604, Chappell v. Precision Drilling Corporation et al.

April 12, 2023, 5:33 AM

Justina Chappell

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Coterra Energy, Inc.

Forum Energy Services, Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

Precision Drilling Company, LP

Precision Drilling Corporation

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

