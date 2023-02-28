Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Supply Management Corp., 980 South Meadows LLC and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks payment under a convertible note issued by the defendants to raise funds for a cannabis venture, was filed by the Law Offices of James Phan on behalf of Quality Air Contractors, Dore Chaponick and Evelyn Chaponick. The case is 2:23-cv-00374, Chaponick et al. v. Sandberg et al.

Cannabis

February 28, 2023, 8:50 PM