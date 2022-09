New Suit - Securities

VMware and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Sunday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Broadcom. The lawsuit, brought by Wohl & Fruchter on behalf of Brett Chapman, accuses the defendants of misleading shareholders in connection with the $61 billion deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07735, Chapman v. VMware, Inc. et al.