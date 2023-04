Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against pest control companies Rollins and TruTech LLC to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was terminated for reporting that she had been instructed to perform animal trapping tasks without a license in violation of state law. The case is 3:23-cv-00519, Chapman v. TruTech, LLC et al.

Business Services

April 25, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Tiffany Chapman

defendants

Rollins, Inc.

TruTech, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination