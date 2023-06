Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buckley on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Pacific View Senior Living to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who is alleging disability-based discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-00880, Chapman v. Ohana Ventures LLC, DBA Pacific View Senior Living.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 16, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Allison Kate Chapman

defendants

Ohana Ventures, LLC, dba Pacific View Senior Living

defendant counsels

Buckley

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA