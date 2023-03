Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Friday removed a lawsuit against the City of Newton, City of Newton Fire Department and Fire Chief Kevin Yoder to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination based on age and disability, was filed by Morgan Law on behalf of former Captain Lewis Chapman. The case is 5:23-cv-00040, Chapman v. City of Newton et al.

Government

March 17, 2023, 3:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Lewis Chapman

Plaintiffs

Morgan Law, PLLC

defendants

City of Newton

City of Newton Fire Department

Kevin Yoder

defendant counsels

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA