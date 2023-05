Who Got The Work

Eric G.J. Kaviar of Burns & Levinson has entered an appearance for Treasury Intelligence Solutions Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in Massachusetts District Court by McCarter & English and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on behalf of enterprise software provider Chapman Technology Group Inc., accuses Treasury Intelligence of using an allegedly similar trademark to the plaintiff's 'Riskoptix' mark in similar markets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:23-cv-10656, Chapman Technology Group, Inc. v. Treasury Intelligence Solutions Inc.

Technology

May 31, 2023, 7:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Chapman Technology Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Treasury Intelligence Solutions Inc.

defendant counsels

Burns & Levinson

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims