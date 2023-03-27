New Suit - Trademark

Chapman Technology Group, a provider of enterprise software, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by McCarter & English and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, targets Treasury Intelligence Solutions for using an allegedly similar trademark to the plaintiff's 'Riskoptix' mark in similar markets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10656, Chapman Technology Group, Inc. v. Treasury Intelligence Solutions Inc.

Technology

March 27, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Chapman Technology Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Treasury Intelligence Solutions Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims