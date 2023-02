Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Monday removed a consumer class action against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Crosner Legal, centers on the defendant's marketing of 'Parent's Choice Gripe Water' as a remedy for colic in newborn babies. According to the complaint, the product does not contain any ingredients that provide relief from stomach discomfort or any of the other symptoms of colic. The case is 3:23-cv-00878, Chaplin v. Walmart, Inc.