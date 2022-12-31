Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a consumer class action against Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Crosner Legal, centers on the defendant's marketing of 'Little Remedies Gripe Water' as a remedy for colic in newborn babies. The suit asserts claims for violations of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law, breach of warranty and unjust enrichment. The case is 3:22-cv-09201, Chaplin v. Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

California

December 31, 2022, 10:49 AM