Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against HCL America to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged age bias and violation of the ADA, was filed by Crocker Russell & Associates on behalf of Paul R. Chaplin. The case is 4:22-cv-01148, Chaplin v. HCL America, Inc.

Technology

December 27, 2022, 6:54 PM