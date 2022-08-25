Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Buddi US and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Kwall Barack Nadeau on behalf of former Buddi US CEO Steven Dwight Chapin, who asserts that he was falsely led to believe that he had been issued 2000 shares and enrolled in a stock plan as part of his agreement. The case is 8:22-cv-01956, Chapin v. Buddi US, LLC et al.

Technology

August 25, 2022, 2:45 PM