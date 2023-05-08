Who Got The Work

Wicker Smith partners Carlos A. Garcia and Jason A. Glusman have entered an appearances for CVS Pharmacy in a pending negligence lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 23 in Florida Southern District Court by Pierre Simon LLC, contends that CVS mistakenly filled the plaintiff's prescription for blood pressure medication with a medication for the treatment of schizophrenia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-60572, Chapell v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 9:15 AM

