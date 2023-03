New Suit - Personal Injury

CVS Pharmacy was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Pierre Simon LLC on behalf of Tierra Chapell, contends that the pharmacy filled the plaintiff's prescription with the wrong medication. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60572, Chapell v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 3:49 PM

