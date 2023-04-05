Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Deneweth, Vittiglio & Sassak on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance, CNC Metal Shape Construction and Toebe Construction to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Sgroi Law Girm on behalf of Chapel Steel Corp., a Reliance Steel & Aluminum company. The complaint pursues claims that the defendants failed to pay for materials delivered by the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-10773, Chapel Steel Corp. v. CNC Metal Shape Construction, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Chapel Steel Corp.

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

CNC Metal Shape Construction, LLC

Toebe Construction, LLC

defendant counsels

Deneweth, Dugan & Parfitt, P.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract