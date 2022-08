New Suit - Contract

Chapel Steel Corp., a subsidiary of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, sued CNC Metal Shape Construction LLC Thursday in Oklahoma Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit was filed by McAfee & Taft and seeks payment of $635,230 for the delivery of steel plates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00744, Chapel Steel Corp v. Cnc Metal Shape Construction LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 26, 2022, 5:46 PM