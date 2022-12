New Suit - Copyright

Morrison & Foerster filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Chap Mei Plastic Toys. The suit names NKOK Inc. for selling a dinosaur playset which is allegedly identical to the plaintiff's copyrighted dinosaur playset. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09403, Chap Mei Plastic Toys Manufactory Limited v. Nkok, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 29, 2022, 10:15 AM