Mark Kahn thought he'd left lawyering behind. But the chance to get back in the game as general counsel for a fledgling Oakland baseball team was too good to pass up. The Oakland Ballers—the first-ever Pioneer Baseball League franchise on the West Coast—formed in late 2023 and will begin their first season in May.

March 04, 2024, 12:00 PM

