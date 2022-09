News From Law.com

Lawyers have long struggled with ever-increasing volumes of information and data to track, but both in-house and outside counsel recently polled by Wolters Kluwer agreed the problem could get much worse very soon. Only 34% of the 751 legal professionals polled by Wolters Kluwer in its Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 say their organization is prepared to cope with having more data to manage.

September 28, 2022, 12:39 PM