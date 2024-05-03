Who Got The Work

Brett Nicole Taylor of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Eggland's Best LLC in a pending class action alleging false advertising. The action, filed March 14 in California Central District Court by Richman Law & Policy, accuses Eggland's of marketing its eggs as having '25% Less Saturated Fat than Regular Eggs' when its products allegedly have more saturated fat than competitors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:24-cv-02083, Chanya Roye v. Egglands Best, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2024, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Chanya Roye

Plaintiffs

Richman Law And Policy

defendants

Eggland's Best, Inc.

Eggland's Best, LLC

Egglands Best, Inc.

Egglands Best, LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct